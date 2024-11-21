Senate Blocks Resolutions to Halt U.S. Weapons Sales to Israel

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday decisively voted against three resolutions that sought to impede U.S. weapons sales to Israel, amidst global scrutiny over human rights issues in Gaza.

Introduced by progressives, the resolutions were met with bipartisan opposition, exposing deep divisions within the Democratic Party.

Senator Bernie Sanders spearheaded the resolutions, aiming to prompt policy reconsiderations, but the efforts were effectively sidelined, highlighting the ongoing challenges in addressing military aid and humanitarian concerns simultaneously.

(With inputs from agencies.)