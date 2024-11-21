Senate Blocks Resolutions to Halt U.S. Weapons Sales to Israel
The U.S. Senate voted down three resolutions aiming to stop U.S. weapons sales to Israel, despite concerns about human rights in Gaza. Led by Senator Bernie Sanders, the resolutions faced overwhelming opposition, revealing a divide within the Democratic Party regarding U.S. policy towards Israel.
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday decisively voted against three resolutions that sought to impede U.S. weapons sales to Israel, amidst global scrutiny over human rights issues in Gaza.
Introduced by progressives, the resolutions were met with bipartisan opposition, exposing deep divisions within the Democratic Party.
Senator Bernie Sanders spearheaded the resolutions, aiming to prompt policy reconsiderations, but the efforts were effectively sidelined, highlighting the ongoing challenges in addressing military aid and humanitarian concerns simultaneously.
