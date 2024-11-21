Prime Minister Modi Honored with Top Caribbean Awards for Global Contributions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received two prestigious awards from Guyana and Dominica, recognizing his outstanding service during the COVID-19 pandemic and his efforts in fostering diplomatic relationships with these Caribbean nations. The accolades underline India's strong international ties and Modi's commitment to global collaboration.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with top national awards from Guyana and Dominica for his notable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both countries acknowledged Modi's efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering international collaboration.
During his state visit, Modi was awarded 'The Order of Excellence' by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, a recognition of the enduring ties between India and Guyana. Modi expressed gratitude, attributing the award to the people of India and their historical connection with Guyana.
Similarly, Dominica honored Modi with the 'Dominica Award of Honour', highlighting his leadership and India's support during the pandemic. Dominica's Prime Minister Skerrit praised Modi's commitment to humanity and emphasized the shared democratic values between the two nations.
