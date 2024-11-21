Prime Minister Modi Honored with Top Caribbean Awards for Global Contributions

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with top national awards from Guyana and Dominica for his notable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both countries acknowledged Modi's efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering international collaboration.

During his state visit, Modi was awarded 'The Order of Excellence' by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, a recognition of the enduring ties between India and Guyana. Modi expressed gratitude, attributing the award to the people of India and their historical connection with Guyana.

Similarly, Dominica honored Modi with the 'Dominica Award of Honour', highlighting his leadership and India's support during the pandemic. Dominica's Prime Minister Skerrit praised Modi's commitment to humanity and emphasized the shared democratic values between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)