Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Honored with Top Caribbean Awards for Global Contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received two prestigious awards from Guyana and Dominica, recognizing his outstanding service during the COVID-19 pandemic and his efforts in fostering diplomatic relationships with these Caribbean nations. The accolades underline India's strong international ties and Modi's commitment to global collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 21-11-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 08:23 IST
Prime Minister Modi Honored with Top Caribbean Awards for Global Contributions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with top national awards from Guyana and Dominica for his notable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both countries acknowledged Modi's efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering international collaboration.

During his state visit, Modi was awarded 'The Order of Excellence' by Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, a recognition of the enduring ties between India and Guyana. Modi expressed gratitude, attributing the award to the people of India and their historical connection with Guyana.

Similarly, Dominica honored Modi with the 'Dominica Award of Honour', highlighting his leadership and India's support during the pandemic. Dominica's Prime Minister Skerrit praised Modi's commitment to humanity and emphasized the shared democratic values between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024