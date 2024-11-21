MVA's Confidence Amid Maharashtra Polls: A Stable Government in Sight

In the aftermath of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, voiced strong confidence in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s prospects. On Thursday, Raut claimed that the coalition is likely to secure between 160 and 165 seats, ensuring a stable government.

As anticipation builds ahead of Saturday's vote count, MVA leaders convened to strategize. Raut's assertions come in the wake of exit polls that present mixed predictions, favoring either the BJP-led alliance or offering an edge to the MVA in Maharashtra's electoral contest.

The state's voter turnout was estimated at 65%, a noticeable increase from the 61.74% recorded in the 2019 assembly elections. Both alliances, the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA, remain determined, looking ahead to the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)