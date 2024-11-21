MVA's Confidence Amid Maharashtra Polls: A Stable Government in Sight
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) securing 160-165 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls. He anticipates a stable government amid predictions favoring either the BJP-led alliance or the MVA. Voter turnout reached 65%, surpassing the 2019 elections.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, voiced strong confidence in the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s prospects. On Thursday, Raut claimed that the coalition is likely to secure between 160 and 165 seats, ensuring a stable government.
As anticipation builds ahead of Saturday's vote count, MVA leaders convened to strategize. Raut's assertions come in the wake of exit polls that present mixed predictions, favoring either the BJP-led alliance or offering an edge to the MVA in Maharashtra's electoral contest.
The state's voter turnout was estimated at 65%, a noticeable increase from the 61.74% recorded in the 2019 assembly elections. Both alliances, the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA, remain determined, looking ahead to the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka’s Poll Battle: DK Shivakumar’s Peaceful Promise and BJP Critiques
NIA Takes Charge of BJP Leader Attack Investigation in West Bengal
Karnataka BJP Demands CBI Probe into MUDA Scam Amidst Political Turmoil
Political Rift in Sillod: BJP Refuses to Support Shiv Sena Candidate
When RSS and BJP attack Constitution, they are attacking voice of country: Rahul Gandhi at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.