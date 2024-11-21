Left Menu

Historic Shift: New Faces Steer Sri Lanka's Parliament

Sri Lanka's new parliament session saw historic first-time appointments, with Ashoka Ranwala, Rizwie Salih, and Himali Weerasekera taking prominent roles. Representing the NPP, this landmark election saw 159 seats won, marking the first two-thirds majority in a parliamentary poll since 1989. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa was also recognized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:32 IST
Anura Kumara Dissanayake Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Sri Lanka

In a historic session, Sri Lanka's parliament convened for the first time post-NPP's landmark electoral victory. Ashoka Ranwala was named as the Speaker, with Rizwie Salih and Himali Weerasekera taking on deputy roles, all first-time MPs.

This shift marks an unprecedented moment in Sri Lankan politics, where three newcomers have taken such high offices, following the NPP's overwhelming win of 159 seats in a 225-member assembly—a first such majority since 1989.

Sajith Premadasa, from the main opposition, has been named opposition leader. The parliament is set to reconvene for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's policy presentation, which he chairs as per constitutional mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

