Protests Ignite Over Alleged 'Sheshmahal' Renovations

BJP leaders protested against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging luxurious renovations at his former official bungalow. Police detained several protesters, including notable BJP figures. The controversy centers on the lavish items found at the residence, reportedly not supplied by the Public Works Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
BJP leaders staged a protest against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, accusing him of using excessively luxurious items to renovate the official bungalow he previously occupied as Delhi's chief minister.

Authorities reported the detention of several BJP leaders involved in the demonstration, emphasizing the need to maintain law and order. Key figures such as Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta, and a cadre of BJP MPs participated in the protest near Kejriwal's current residence on Firoz Shah Road. Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, who recently switched allegiances from AAP to BJP, also took part.

Dubbed 'Sheshmahal,' the contested bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road has become a focal point of controversy with BJP leaders alleging the presence of extravagantly priced items not sourced by the government-owned Public Works Department. Kejriwal stepped down and vacated the premises in October, as accusations of bungalow reconstruction irregularities gained momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

