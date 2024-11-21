Left Menu

BJP Strikes Back at Congress Amid Adani Bribery Scandal

The BJP targets Congress as US prosecutors charge Gautam Adani with bribery and fraud. The controversy arises before Parliament session, questioning the Congress's stance and its insistence on a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe. Allegations involve multiple opposition and unaffiliated states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:29 IST
Representative image (Photo/adanienterprises.com) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a counterattack on the Congress following allegations of bribery against industrialist Gautam Adani. The charges, brought by US prosecutors, accuse Adani of bribing Indian officials for favorable solar power contracts.

According to BJP's IT head, Amit Malviya, the indictment implicates states ruled by opposition parties, such as Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. He questions the Congress's call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation, citing no wrongdoing by the central government. The announcement coincides with the upcoming Parliament session.

The BJP denies claims of Adani's undue favor from Prime Minister Modi's government, highlighting the firm's investments in opposition-led regions. The case has triggered political ripples, with the Congress asserting a close tie between the Adani Group and the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

