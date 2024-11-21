Left Menu

Clashes Erupt During Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

Over 100 individuals, including Samajwadi Party and AIMIM supporters, are accused of violence and stone-pelting during bypolls in Uttar Pradesh's Kakroli village. Police have filed an FIR naming several suspects, with ongoing investigation into further identities. AIMIM claims false accusations and voter obstruction.

21-11-2024
Clashes erupted during the Uttar Pradesh bypolls as over 100 people were booked for violence in Kakroli village, including supporters of the Samajwadi Party and AIMIM, police reported.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, during the voting for by-elections in nine assembly seats. An FIR was filed later that evening, identifying individuals from both political factions, police official Aditya Bansal confirmed.

Serious allegations, including attempted murder and obstruction of police duty, are at the forefront of the charges. AIMIM alleged police blocked legitimate voters, contesting the stone-pelting claims as fabricated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

