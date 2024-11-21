Left Menu

Pappu Yadav Challenges BJP Amidst Maharashtra Tensions

Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav criticizes the BJP for orchestrating community tensions and hails the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders in the wake of Maharashtra election results. In Jharkhand, he praises local governance for safeguarding cultural integrity and resources. Yadav also voices concerns over Purnea's infrastructure development being neglected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:49 IST
Pappu Yadav Challenges BJP Amidst Maharashtra Tensions
Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav has expressed strong confidence in the electorate's trust in Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray, as Maharashtra anticipates the outcome of the assembly elections held on November 20. Speaking to ANI, Yadav accused the BJP of igniting tensions between communities in Maharashtra, and indicated that exit polls foresee the party's potential defeat.

Yadav highlighted tensions between Marathi and Gujarati communities, fueled by the BJP, while affirming public faith in Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray. He pointed to personal attacks on Sharad Pawar's family as regrettable, specifically targeting women for political objectives, a move he condemned.

In Jharkhand, Yadav noted a shift as local governance has resisted external pressures and maintained control over vital resources. He praised the region's population for rejecting disruptive elements and supporting leaders like Hemant and Kalpana Soren. Furthermore, Yadav emphasized that youth are working towards ending divisive politics and corruption.

Regarding development projects, Yadav confirmed that promises made by Rahul Gandhi, such as reduced gas prices, have government backing. Speaking on the Purnea airport project, Yadav said it was realized through locals' efforts, not political parties. He urged for continued cooperation between JD(U) and BJP to boost regional infrastructure and questioned the central government's lack of action.

After receiving threats, Yadav announced he had sought protection from Home Minister Amit Shah, stressing his family and supporters' safety concerns. He vowed to persist in opposing government 'corruption' and 'injustice', despite these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

