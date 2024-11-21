Left Menu

Crypto Surge: Bitcoin Eyes Historic $100,000 Amid Trump's Policy Uncertainties

Bitcoin nears $100,000 buoyed by speculation over Donald Trump's potential crypto-friendly regulations. Traders faced uncertainty amid Trump's policy ambiguities and geopolitical tensions. The dollar held steady against global currencies, influenced by expectations on U.S. interest rates and potential trade tariff hikes impacting Europe and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:46 IST
Crypto Surge: Bitcoin Eyes Historic $100,000 Amid Trump's Policy Uncertainties
Bitcoin Image Credit:

On Thursday, Bitcoin continued its meteoric rise, edging closer to the unprecedented $100,000 mark, as speculation mounts over President-elect Donald Trump’s potential to create a favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

While Trump's policies remain uncertain, the dollar remained stable with the dollar index near last week's high. Currency strategist Moh Siong Sim noted the uncertainty due to Trump's ongoing cabinet formation, affecting markets worldwide.

Meanwhile, European political uncertainties and rising tensions in Ukraine influenced global markets. The yen outperformed other currencies following geopolitical escalations, while traders weighed potential shifts in U.S. interest rates sparked by anticipated Trump policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024