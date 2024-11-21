Left Menu

Independent MP Pappu Yadav Claims Death Threats Amid Corruption Exposé

Independent MP Pappu Yadav alleges death threats over corruption exposure in a hospital scam, aiming to bring the issue to Parliament. He criticizes authorities for inaction and seeks security for himself and supporters. Yadav also comments on election results, BJP actions, and development projects in Purnea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:48 IST
Independent MP Pappu Yadav Claims Death Threats Amid Corruption Exposé
Independent MP Pappu Yadav. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Independent Member of Parliament, Pappu Yadav, revealed on Thursday that he has received death threats for uncovering corruption linked to a hospital scam, which he intends to address in Parliament. He claims to possess audio evidence implicating a general secretary and various officials, urging authorities to act.

Yadav expressed frustration with government inaction despite submitting reports concerning the threats. He has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah for protection for himself and his family, criticising the lack of response from officials.

Addressing recent exit polls from the Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections, Yadav forewarned a setback for the BJP. He accused the party of creating discord among communities in Maharashtra while praising opposition leaders for gaining public trust.

Yadav highlighted the situation with Ajit Pawar, condemning personal attacks on Sharad Pawar's family by the BJP as deplorable. In Jharkhand, he celebrated the local resistance against BJP forces, emphasizing the people's commitment to preserving their cultural and natural resources.

On Purnea's development, Yadav attributed advancements in projects such as airport facilities to his initiatives, advocating for further cooperation from JD(U) and BJP. He criticized the central government for neglecting regional development in Purnea, Kosi, and Seemanchal regions.

Despite the threats, Yadav pledged to persist in his fight against corruption and injustice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024