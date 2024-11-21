Independent MP Pappu Yadav Claims Death Threats Amid Corruption Exposé

Independent Member of Parliament, Pappu Yadav, revealed on Thursday that he has received death threats for uncovering corruption linked to a hospital scam, which he intends to address in Parliament. He claims to possess audio evidence implicating a general secretary and various officials, urging authorities to act.

Yadav expressed frustration with government inaction despite submitting reports concerning the threats. He has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah for protection for himself and his family, criticising the lack of response from officials.

Addressing recent exit polls from the Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections, Yadav forewarned a setback for the BJP. He accused the party of creating discord among communities in Maharashtra while praising opposition leaders for gaining public trust.

Yadav highlighted the situation with Ajit Pawar, condemning personal attacks on Sharad Pawar's family by the BJP as deplorable. In Jharkhand, he celebrated the local resistance against BJP forces, emphasizing the people's commitment to preserving their cultural and natural resources.

On Purnea's development, Yadav attributed advancements in projects such as airport facilities to his initiatives, advocating for further cooperation from JD(U) and BJP. He criticized the central government for neglecting regional development in Purnea, Kosi, and Seemanchal regions.

Despite the threats, Yadav pledged to persist in his fight against corruption and injustice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)