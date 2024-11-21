AIADMK Criticizes Puducherry Government Over Power Sector Privatization Concerns
Puducherry AIADMK secretary A Anbalagan criticized the BJP and NR Congress for a lack of transparency regarding potential power sector privatization, accusing the coalition of an 'anti-people' agenda. He demanded clarity and accountability from the government, questioning the financial claims made by the state's power sector minister.
In a scathing critique, Puducherry AIADMK secretary A Anbalagan lambasted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the All India NR Congress, over alleged plans to privatize the power sector. Anbalagan accused the government of pursuing an 'anti-people' agenda and demanded transparency from the administration.
He questioned the Chief Minister's support for what he describes as the BJP's wrongful actions, highlighting inconsistencies in financial claims about the power sector's profitability. Anbalagan pointedly challenged the minister to provide detailed accounts of the sector's reported profit and loss figures.
Simultaneously, the AIADMK leader noted a pending court case in the Madras High Court surrounding the issue and criticized the extended tender period. He argued against privatizing an industry valued at Rs 10,000 crores for a mere Rs 500 crore, advocating for more public accountability.
