Adani Bribery Allegations Spark Political Backlash: BJP vs Congress

In a heated political exchange, BJP MP Sambit Patra has stepped forth to defend the Adani Group, following the group's recent entanglement in bribery allegations. US prosecutors have charged prominent executives, including Gautam Adani, in an alleged Solar Energy contract bribery case. Patra emphasized that the Adani company would address the charges independently as the law follows its due course.

Addressing the media, Patra accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of sensationalizing the situation, likening his current approach to previous allegations on other issues. He asserted that Rahul Gandhi consistently inflates matters, including during previous debates like the Rafael deal. Meanwhile, the legal documents, publicly available, reveal disputes over an electricity purchase agreement with state-owned companies, tying the case to states under non-BJP governance.

In response, Congress's Rahul Gandhi demanded the immediate arrest of Gautam Adani, alleging both Indian and American law violations, suggesting investigations focus on Adani to uncover further involvement. The Adani Group, in its defense, has categorically denied the accusations, labeling them baseless, and affirmed its commitment to pursue all legal remedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)