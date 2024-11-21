Allegations Against Trump's Pick Stir Controversy

In a shocking turn of events, Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, is embroiled in a sexual assault controversy dating back to 2017. Allegations emerged last week when local reports confirmed a woman's accusations against Hegseth after speaking at a California event.

Hegseth, known for his role on Fox News, vehemently denies any wrongdoing, claiming the encounter was consensual. According to police reports, the woman's detailed account conflicts with Hegseth's narrative. The woman reported being trapped and assaulted in a hotel room, but no charges were filed after an investigation.

This week, further details were uncovered, including a confidential settlement reached in 2023. Hegseth's attorney suggests the settlement was to prevent a lawsuit that might have jeopardized his career. The district attorney's office has been advised to review the case further.

