Left Menu

Allegations Against Trump's Pick Stir Controversy

Pete Hegseth, Trump's defense secretary nominee, faces controversy over sexual assault allegations from 2017. A report reveals conflicting accounts, with the woman claiming assault while Hegseth maintains the encounter was consensual. Despite no charges, a confidential settlement was reached in 2023 to avoid a potential lawsuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santacruz | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:04 IST
Allegations Against Trump's Pick Stir Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking turn of events, Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, is embroiled in a sexual assault controversy dating back to 2017. Allegations emerged last week when local reports confirmed a woman's accusations against Hegseth after speaking at a California event.

Hegseth, known for his role on Fox News, vehemently denies any wrongdoing, claiming the encounter was consensual. According to police reports, the woman's detailed account conflicts with Hegseth's narrative. The woman reported being trapped and assaulted in a hotel room, but no charges were filed after an investigation.

This week, further details were uncovered, including a confidential settlement reached in 2023. Hegseth's attorney suggests the settlement was to prevent a lawsuit that might have jeopardized his career. The district attorney's office has been advised to review the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024