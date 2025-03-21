Usman Khawaja Hits Back at Queensland Cricket Controversy
Usman Khawaja criticized Queensland Cricket's Joe Dawes for claiming Khawaja made himself unavailable for selection in a crucial Sheffield Shield game. Khawaja explained he was managing a hamstring injury and had informed the team. He emphasized the importance of forgiveness amid ongoing Ramadan observance.
Usman Khawaja, Australia's renowned test cricketer, has publicly responded to comments by Queensland Cricket boss Joe Dawes. Dawes accused Khawaja of being unavailable for a significant Sheffield Shield match.
Khawaja clarified his absence, citing a hamstring injury logged in a professional cricketers' app, contrary to Dawes' assertions that medical staff were uninformed. The opener was in Melbourne at the time, witnessing the Formula One Australian Grand Prix.
Despite the dispute, Khawaja, who is observing Ramadan, expressed his commitment to reconciliation and stressed the importance of mending fences without holding grudges, a principle significant to his Islamic faith.
