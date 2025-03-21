Left Menu

Usman Khawaja Hits Back at Queensland Cricket Controversy

Usman Khawaja criticized Queensland Cricket's Joe Dawes for claiming Khawaja made himself unavailable for selection in a crucial Sheffield Shield game. Khawaja explained he was managing a hamstring injury and had informed the team. He emphasized the importance of forgiveness amid ongoing Ramadan observance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:24 IST
Usman Khawaja Hits Back at Queensland Cricket Controversy
Usman Khawaja
  • Country:
  • Australia

Usman Khawaja, Australia's renowned test cricketer, has publicly responded to comments by Queensland Cricket boss Joe Dawes. Dawes accused Khawaja of being unavailable for a significant Sheffield Shield match.

Khawaja clarified his absence, citing a hamstring injury logged in a professional cricketers' app, contrary to Dawes' assertions that medical staff were uninformed. The opener was in Melbourne at the time, witnessing the Formula One Australian Grand Prix.

Despite the dispute, Khawaja, who is observing Ramadan, expressed his commitment to reconciliation and stressed the importance of mending fences without holding grudges, a principle significant to his Islamic faith.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025