Samajwadi Party Alleges Bias in UP By-Elections

The Samajwadi Party has accused the ruling BJP of rigging and administrative bias during the by-elections for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. These claims have been rebutted by the BJP, which accused the opposition of indulging in arrogance and negativity, emphasizing their commitment to development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav expressed satisfaction on social media over what he termed a moral victory for the opposition alliance. Senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav echoed this sentiment, asserting confidence in the party winning five to six seats despite alleged dishonest efforts by the BJP. SP's Ram Gopal Yadav alleged voter intimidation and called for re-polling under paramilitary supervision.

The BJP has dismissed these accusations. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya targeted the opposition's claims on social media. The election, a point of pride for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will see the votes tallied on November 23 after being cast on November 20.

