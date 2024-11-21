Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Alleges Bias in UP By-Elections

The Samajwadi Party has accused the BJP of rigging and administrative bias during Uttar Pradesh's by-elections, with claims of voter intimidation. Akhilesh Yadav declared a moral victory for the opposition, while BJP officials dismissed the allegations, emphasizing development over political negativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:40 IST
Samajwadi Party Alleges Bias in UP By-Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samajwadi Party has accused the ruling BJP of rigging and administrative bias during the by-elections for nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. These claims have been rebutted by the BJP, which accused the opposition of indulging in arrogance and negativity, emphasizing their commitment to development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav expressed satisfaction on social media over what he termed a moral victory for the opposition alliance. Senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav echoed this sentiment, asserting confidence in the party winning five to six seats despite alleged dishonest efforts by the BJP. SP's Ram Gopal Yadav alleged voter intimidation and called for re-polling under paramilitary supervision.

The BJP has dismissed these accusations. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya targeted the opposition's claims on social media. The election, a point of pride for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will see the votes tallied on November 23 after being cast on November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024