Nashik Decides: High Voter Turnout in Maharashtra Elections
Nashik district in Maharashtra reported a significant voter turnout of 69.12% in state elections, with Dindori constituency witnessing the highest at 78.05%. Conversely, Nashik West recorded the lowest participation at 56.71%. Overall, 34,98,258 out of 50,61,185 eligible voters cast their ballots.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:44 IST
Nashik district achieved a remarkable voter turnout of 69.12% across its 15 assembly constituencies during the recent state elections, official figures show.
Dindori led the voting enthusiasm, recording a turnout of 78.05%, while Nashik West languished with the lowest participation at only 56.71%. Other notable figures include Nandgaon with 70.76%, Malegaon Central at 69.88%, and Kalwan at a high of 78.43%.
Out of a pool of 50,61,185 registered voters, a total of 34,98,258 participated in casting their votes, comprising 18,41,381 men, 16,56,829 women, and 48 others, according to the election authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
