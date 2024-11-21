Claims of Bogus Voting Spark Controversy in Aurangabad East
Imtiaz Jaleel of All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen accused the BJP of facilitating bogus voting and bribery during the Maharashtra assembly polls in Aurangabad East. He presented videos as evidence and demanded action from election authorities. An offence was registered against Jaleel for unauthorized assembly.
- Country:
- India
In a heated revelation, Imtiaz Jaleel, the candidate from All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of engaging in bogus voting during the recent Maharashtra assembly elections in Aurangabad East.
Jaleel showcased video footages to the media, claiming they expose how the BJP allegedly orchestrated fake voting activities. He demanded that election officials investigate the matter thoroughly.
The polls were held amid allegations of misconduct, with Jaleel insisting that an examination of CCTV footage at a local police station could prove the involvement of Muslim women voters with BJP offices on election day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
