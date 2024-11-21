Governor Anandiben Patel's Birthday Celebration with Children at Raj Bhavan

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel marked her 83rd birthday on Thursday by celebrating with children at Raj Bhavan, where she personally served meals and engaged with them.

Patel expressed that the children's smiles were the best gift, providing joy and a unique experience. She learned about their educational pursuits and dreams.

The children presented her with handmade souvenirs, while state officials, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visited to extend their birthday wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)