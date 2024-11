Mexico's Strategic Response to Potential U.S. Mass Deportations

The Mexican government, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum, has formulated a strategic plan to manage possible large-scale deportations of Mexicans, which are expected under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

At a press conference, Sheinbaum indicated that Mexico aims to demonstrate the futility of such deportations. Although she did not provide specific strategies, she confirmed a cabinet meeting to discuss various challenges posed by the upcoming Trump administration, focusing on pressing issues such as migration, trade, and national security.

Trump, taking office on January 20, has frequently promised an extensive crackdown on immigration, stirring concerns across neighboring Mexico.

