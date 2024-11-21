Political Tensions Escalate: MLA Attack Sparks Arrests in Odisha
Ten people were arrested in connection with an attack on BJP-backed independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo in Jajpur, Odisha. Allegedly orchestrated by BJD supporters, the incident has been condemned by BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das, who urged the arrest of all culprits. The arrested individuals are now in judicial custody.
Tensions soared in Odisha's Jajpur district following an attack on BJP-backed independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday evening near the Budha River, has prompted swift police action.
In his complaint, Sahoo attributed the attack to followers of BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das, alleging an assassination attempt. The BJD leader, known as Bobby, has denounced the violence and called for immediate arrests.
After orchestrated searches, law enforcement apprehended ten suspects. These individuals were brought before a local court and have been remanded in custody for 14 days following the denial of bail.
