Bolsonaro Faces Formal Accusation in Coup Conspiracy Probe
Brazil's Federal Police will formally accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of conspiracy to commit a coup after losing the 2022 election. The investigation has implicated senior officials from his government in attempts to undermine democracy, presenting a serious challenge to his 2026 presidential plans.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will face formal accusations from the nation's Federal Police, alleging his involvement in a conspiracy to stage a coup following his defeat in the 2022 elections, according to police sources.
This development, coming after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent victory, complicates Bolsonaro's 2026 presidential ambitions as he struggles against a court ban on his political participation.
The final police report will soon be forwarded to Brazil's Supreme Court, which will determine if there are grounds to prosecute Bolsonaro and his alleged co-conspirators, including key figures from his administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
