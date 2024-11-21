Bolsonaro Faces Formal Accusation in Coup Conspiracy Probe

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will face formal accusations from the nation's Federal Police, alleging his involvement in a conspiracy to stage a coup following his defeat in the 2022 elections, according to police sources.

This development, coming after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's recent victory, complicates Bolsonaro's 2026 presidential ambitions as he struggles against a court ban on his political participation.

The final police report will soon be forwarded to Brazil's Supreme Court, which will determine if there are grounds to prosecute Bolsonaro and his alleged co-conspirators, including key figures from his administration.

