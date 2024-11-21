Left Menu

Maharashtra’s Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Stand Victorious?

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election results, contention brews over who will assume the Chief Minister's role. Both the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances claim their right to leadership, with key figures including Nana Patole, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar vying for prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:20 IST
Maharashtra’s Leadership Tug-of-War: Who Will Stand Victorious?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra gears up for the critical assembly election results, a fierce tussle over the Chief Minister's crown ensues between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Both alliances are staking a claim for the leadership role, with constituents confidently asserting victory.

Key players are emerging from the political fray, with Congress's Nana Patole positing a government led by the MVA, despite exit polls favoring the Mahayuti. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut stresses that a unanimous decision will determine the MVA's chief ministerial candidate if they secure a majority.

The Mahayuti front showcases its faith in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while BJP's Pravin Darekar and NCP's Amol Mitkari back Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, respectively, for top positions. Political allegiances are tested amid talk of internal rifts within the MVA, casting doubt on the opposition's unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024