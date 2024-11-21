Military Tightens Grip in Mali as New Prime Minister Appointed

Mali's ruling junta has made a decisive move to further consolidate its power by appointing Gen. Abdoulaye Maïga as the nation's new prime minister. This development comes one day after the dismissal of his predecessor, Choguel Maiga, a civilian who voiced criticism of the military regime.

Gen. Maïga's appointment strengthens the military's control over all branches of the government, as the presidency, the National Transitional Council, and now the prime ministership are led by military officers. The change was announced on state television by Alfouseyni Diawara, secretary general of the Malian presidency.

The decision to appoint someone loyal to President Goita underscores the regime's focus on maintaining power as the nation prepares for possible elections next year. Critics of the military government, such as Choguel Maiga, have faced removal or repression, as freedom of expression remains constrained in Mali.

