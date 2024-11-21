Left Menu

Military Tightens Grip in Mali as New Prime Minister Appointed

Mali's ruling junta appointed Gen. Abdoulaye Maïga as the new prime minister, solidifying military power. The appointment follows the removal of Choguel Maiga, who criticized the military for election delays. This move consolidates all government branches under military control, ahead of potential 2024 elections.

Bamako | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's ruling junta has made a decisive move to further consolidate its power by appointing Gen. Abdoulaye Maïga as the nation's new prime minister. This development comes one day after the dismissal of his predecessor, Choguel Maiga, a civilian who voiced criticism of the military regime.

Gen. Maïga's appointment strengthens the military's control over all branches of the government, as the presidency, the National Transitional Council, and now the prime ministership are led by military officers. The change was announced on state television by Alfouseyni Diawara, secretary general of the Malian presidency.

The decision to appoint someone loyal to President Goita underscores the regime's focus on maintaining power as the nation prepares for possible elections next year. Critics of the military government, such as Choguel Maiga, have faced removal or repression, as freedom of expression remains constrained in Mali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

