Political Tumult Over Alleged Corruption: BJP Questions Congress- Adani Ties Amid Solar Energy Scandal
BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla questions Congress over alleged corruption ties with Gautam Adani, challenging Congress's criticism while accepting donations and projects. BJP also demands investigation into electricity deal involving Congress-ruled states. Rahul Gandhi calls for Adani's arrest, asserting it could lead to uncovering PM Modi's involvement, amid US bribery charges against Adani Group.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its scrutiny of the Congress party, with National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioning the latter's criticism of the Adani Group. Poonawalla highlighted perceived contradictions in Congress's stance, questioning why the party accepted donations and sanctioned major projects for the group if it deemed it corrupt.
Poonawalla urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to clarify his position, noting that the states mentioned in recent reports were governed by allies of the INDIA block. He challenged Gandhi to address allegations that the state governments aligned with the opposition alliance were complicit in corruption.
Amidst the political wrangling, allegations have surfaced linking Adani Group to a purported bribery scheme involving solar energy contracts, leading to calls from Rahul Gandhi for Gautam Adani's arrest. The Adani Group has denied the allegations as baseless, asserting its intent to pursue all legal avenues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Fair Play Amid Rising Economic Monopolies in India
Rahul Gandhi Demands Landmark Caste Census for Justice
When RSS and BJP attack Constitution, they are attacking voice of country: Rahul Gandhi at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.
Rahul Gandhi's Tribute to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi
The true meaning of caste census is justice: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur.