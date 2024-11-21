Left Menu

Trenton Police Under Scrutiny: Reform Urged After Report of Unjust Force

A Justice Department report accuses Trenton police of using excessive force without justification. After a 13-month investigation, policy reforms were suggested, although no consent decrees are in place. The report highlighted violations of civil rights and urged policy and training overhauls.

Updated: 21-11-2024 23:14 IST
Trenton police are under scrutiny following a U.S. Justice Department report that found officers routinely used excessive force without legal justification. The investigation, lasting 13 months, revealed persistent violations of civil rights and urged substantial policy reforms to address these issues.

The report discovered the Trenton Police Department's pattern of Fourth Amendment violations through unreasonable searches and seizures. Despite cooperation from city officials and initial reforms, serious concerns about civil liberties abuses remain unresolved, including ongoing issues with street enforcement units.

Although the Justice Department has completed five investigations, no legally binding settlements for reform have been reached. New recommendations for overhauling policies and improving officer training signal a pressing need for change and accountability.

