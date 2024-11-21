Trenton Police Under Scrutiny: Reform Urged After Report of Unjust Force

Trenton police are under scrutiny following a U.S. Justice Department report that found officers routinely used excessive force without legal justification. The investigation, lasting 13 months, revealed persistent violations of civil rights and urged substantial policy reforms to address these issues.

The report discovered the Trenton Police Department's pattern of Fourth Amendment violations through unreasonable searches and seizures. Despite cooperation from city officials and initial reforms, serious concerns about civil liberties abuses remain unresolved, including ongoing issues with street enforcement units.

Although the Justice Department has completed five investigations, no legally binding settlements for reform have been reached. New recommendations for overhauling policies and improving officer training signal a pressing need for change and accountability.

