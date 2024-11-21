Matt Gaetz Withdraws AG Consideration Amid Controversy

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz has announced his withdrawal from consideration for the position of Attorney General in President-elect Donald Trump's administration, highlighting that the confirmation process was becoming a distraction.

In a post on X, Gaetz stated, "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."

This announcement follows recent developments in which the House Ethics Committee reached an impasse regarding a report on allegations of sexual misconduct and illegal drug use by Gaetz, coupled with a lack of support from Republican senators, which was crucial for his confirmation.

(With inputs from agencies.)