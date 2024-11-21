Brazil's Coup Attempt: Former President Under Scrutiny

Brazilian authorities have escalated their probe into a suspected coup attempt following the 2022 elections by formally accusing 37 individuals, according to a Thursday statement by the federal police.

This move marks a significant step forward in the investigation that has been ongoing since the contentious political climate surrounding the elections last year.

Notably, former President Jair Bolsonaro is among those reportedly implicated, signaling a high-profile twist in the unfolding political drama. The identities of the accused remain undisclosed as legal proceedings advance.

