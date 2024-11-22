Pistorius Bows Out: Scholz's Path to Second Term Clears

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius officially announced on Thursday that he will not pursue a candidacy for chancellor with the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) in the forthcoming elections. This development allows Chancellor Olaf Scholz the opportunity to aim for a second term without internal competition for leadership.

The SPD has been struggling in national polls, currently holding third place. Pistorius disclosed his decision not to contest in a personal video message addressed to party and parliamentary leaders, emphasizing the choice as entirely personal. Previously, traditional norms suggested an incumbent chancellor would naturally lead their party into elections, a strategy successfully employed by former Chancellor Angela Merkel for four successive terms.

The gap in popularity between Scholz and Pistorius, the latter being Germany's most favored politician since assuming his role as Defence Minister two years ago, had fueled discussions about the SPD's best strategic choice. However, Pistorius has now fully endorsed Scholz, recognizing his leadership during significant crises facing the coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies.)