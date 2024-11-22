Left Menu

Pistorius Bows Out: Scholz's Path to Second Term Clears

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has announced he will not run for chancellor for the Social Democrats, supporting current Chancellor Olaf Scholz's bid for a second term. This decision ends speculation about SPD's leadership in the upcoming elections, as Scholz remains the candidate despite his low popularity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:42 IST
Pistorius Bows Out: Scholz's Path to Second Term Clears
Pistorius

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius officially announced on Thursday that he will not pursue a candidacy for chancellor with the ruling Social Democrats (SPD) in the forthcoming elections. This development allows Chancellor Olaf Scholz the opportunity to aim for a second term without internal competition for leadership.

The SPD has been struggling in national polls, currently holding third place. Pistorius disclosed his decision not to contest in a personal video message addressed to party and parliamentary leaders, emphasizing the choice as entirely personal. Previously, traditional norms suggested an incumbent chancellor would naturally lead their party into elections, a strategy successfully employed by former Chancellor Angela Merkel for four successive terms.

The gap in popularity between Scholz and Pistorius, the latter being Germany's most favored politician since assuming his role as Defence Minister two years ago, had fueled discussions about the SPD's best strategic choice. However, Pistorius has now fully endorsed Scholz, recognizing his leadership during significant crises facing the coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024