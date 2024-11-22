Resounding Victory: Senegal's Ruling Party Dominates Legislative Elections

Senegal's ruling party, PASTEF, achieved a landslide victory in the legislative elections, capturing 130 of 165 seats, as per the provisional results declared by the national vote counting commission on Thursday.

This triumph provides newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye with a decisive mandate to enact the ambitious reforms he championed during his campaign. These include battling corruption, overhauling the fishing industry, and optimizing benefits from Senegal's natural resources.

The former President Macky Sall's opposition coalition managed to secure only 16 seats. Sall extended his congratulations to PASTEF via a post on X, in acknowledgment of their success, and two major opposition leaders conceded defeat shortly after Sunday's election results were announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)