Left Menu

Resounding Victory: Senegal's Ruling Party Dominates Legislative Elections

Senegal's ruling party, PASTEF, won 130 out of 165 seats in the legislative elections, securing a strong mandate for President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to implement reforms. Despite past opposition challenges, Faye's administration plans to tackle corruption and improve natural resource management, reflecting widespread youth support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:25 IST
Resounding Victory: Senegal's Ruling Party Dominates Legislative Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Senegal's ruling party, PASTEF, achieved a landslide victory in the legislative elections, capturing 130 of 165 seats, as per the provisional results declared by the national vote counting commission on Thursday.

This triumph provides newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye with a decisive mandate to enact the ambitious reforms he championed during his campaign. These include battling corruption, overhauling the fishing industry, and optimizing benefits from Senegal's natural resources.

The former President Macky Sall's opposition coalition managed to secure only 16 seats. Sall extended his congratulations to PASTEF via a post on X, in acknowledgment of their success, and two major opposition leaders conceded defeat shortly after Sunday's election results were announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024