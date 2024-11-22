Resounding Victory: Senegal's Ruling Party Dominates Legislative Elections
Senegal's ruling party, PASTEF, won 130 out of 165 seats in the legislative elections, securing a strong mandate for President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to implement reforms. Despite past opposition challenges, Faye's administration plans to tackle corruption and improve natural resource management, reflecting widespread youth support.
Senegal's ruling party, PASTEF, achieved a landslide victory in the legislative elections, capturing 130 of 165 seats, as per the provisional results declared by the national vote counting commission on Thursday.
This triumph provides newly elected President Bassirou Diomaye Faye with a decisive mandate to enact the ambitious reforms he championed during his campaign. These include battling corruption, overhauling the fishing industry, and optimizing benefits from Senegal's natural resources.
The former President Macky Sall's opposition coalition managed to secure only 16 seats. Sall extended his congratulations to PASTEF via a post on X, in acknowledgment of their success, and two major opposition leaders conceded defeat shortly after Sunday's election results were announced.
