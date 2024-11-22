Left Menu

Crypto Giants Scramble for Trump's Advisory Council

Several leading U.S. crypto companies, including Ripple and Coinbase, are seeking a spot on President-elect Donald Trump's proposed crypto advisory council. The council aims to influence U.S. digital asset policy and potentially reverse current regulatory stances. Industry excitement has contributed to bitcoin nearing its $100,000 milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:41 IST
Crypto Giants Scramble for Trump's Advisory Council

A whirlwind of crypto firms is vying for a stake in President-elect Donald Trump's proposed crypto advisory council, aiming to shape the future of U.S. digital asset policy. Ripple, Kraken, and Circle are among the notable contenders, according to multiple digital asset industry executives.

Trump, during a bitcoin conference in Nashville, promised the formation of this council as part of a crypto-friendly administration. His transition team is now deliberating on its structure and participants, industry insiders revealed.

Companies such as venture firm Paradigm and Andreessen Horowitz's crypto arm a16z are likely to be represented, while Coinbase, ambitious for a seat, continues dialogues with Trump. A potential decision to house the council under the National Economic Council is also being discussed, as excitement in the crypto market escalates under Trump's anticipated policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024