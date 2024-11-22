Zelenskiy Condemns New Missile Strike as War Escalates

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has denounced Russia's deployment of a new type of ballistic missile as a substantial escalation in the ongoing war. This occurred after a strike on Dnipro, a central Ukrainian city, signifying Russia's escalating aggression.

In statements posted on X, Zelenskiy urged the international community to mount a robust response, stressing that Russia's actions prove a disinterest in seeking peace. Despite the attack, he observed an absence of vigorous global reaction to such escalations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged utilizing this new hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile, labeling it a retaliatory measure against the introduction of U.S. and British missiles by Kyiv. Zelenskiy criticized this decision, underscoring its contribution to the prolonging of a conflict now exceeding 1,000 days.

