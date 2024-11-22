Zelenskiy Condemns New Missile Strike as War Escalates
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy has called for global condemnation after Russia attacked with a new ballistic missile, escalating the conflict. Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of the situation and criticized the lack of strong international response, following Russia's deployment of new weaponry and North Korean troops.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has denounced Russia's deployment of a new type of ballistic missile as a substantial escalation in the ongoing war. This occurred after a strike on Dnipro, a central Ukrainian city, signifying Russia's escalating aggression.
In statements posted on X, Zelenskiy urged the international community to mount a robust response, stressing that Russia's actions prove a disinterest in seeking peace. Despite the attack, he observed an absence of vigorous global reaction to such escalations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged utilizing this new hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile, labeling it a retaliatory measure against the introduction of U.S. and British missiles by Kyiv. Zelenskiy criticized this decision, underscoring its contribution to the prolonging of a conflict now exceeding 1,000 days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
