Mexico's Strategy Against U.S. Mass Deportations
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a plan to accommodate deported Mexicans if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation policy is enacted. She intends to demonstrate to the Trump administration the negative impact of deportations on both countries. The plan emphasizes humanitarian rights in migration policies.
In anticipation of possible mass deportations under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Mexico has unveiled a plan to accommodate returning citizens. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum disclosed this on Thursday, emphasizing Mexico's proactive steps to address potential migration challenges.
Sheinbaum criticized the proposed U.S. deportation policy, noting the significant contributions of Mexican immigrants, such as tax payments to the U.S. economy. Stressing on a humanitarian approach, she seeks to illustrate the adverse effects of mass deportations and advocate for the protection of migrants' rights.
As Trump prepares to assume office with promises of strict immigration enforcement, Sheinbaum emphasized the necessity of treating migrants with dignity. While addressing bilateral issues such as trade and security, the Mexican government prepares to face possible challenges presented by two migrant caravans advancing towards the U.S. border.
