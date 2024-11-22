Mexico's Strategy Against U.S. Mass Deportations

In anticipation of possible mass deportations under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Mexico has unveiled a plan to accommodate returning citizens. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum disclosed this on Thursday, emphasizing Mexico's proactive steps to address potential migration challenges.

Sheinbaum criticized the proposed U.S. deportation policy, noting the significant contributions of Mexican immigrants, such as tax payments to the U.S. economy. Stressing on a humanitarian approach, she seeks to illustrate the adverse effects of mass deportations and advocate for the protection of migrants' rights.

As Trump prepares to assume office with promises of strict immigration enforcement, Sheinbaum emphasized the necessity of treating migrants with dignity. While addressing bilateral issues such as trade and security, the Mexican government prepares to face possible challenges presented by two migrant caravans advancing towards the U.S. border.

(With inputs from agencies.)