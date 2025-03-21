Left Menu

BHEL Secures Landmark Order for Ukai Supercritical Thermal Power Plant

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has secured a Rs 7,500 crore order to set up an 800 MW unit at Ukai Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Gujarat. The project, to be completed in 54 months, involves comprehensive EPC responsibilities, reinforcing BHEL's commitment to India's energy security.

In a significant development, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has announced securing a substantial order valued at Rs 7,500 crore for the establishment of an 800 MW unit at the Ukai Supercritical Thermal Power Plant in Gujarat. This order, placed by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL), underscores BHEL's command in India's power sector.

The 800 MW unit, slated for commercial operation within 54 months, is part of a larger strategy under the international competitive bidding framework. BHEL's role encompasses a comprehensive Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) package in Tapi district, Gujarat, on an existing ash dyke area.

BHEL's responsibilities include design, engineering, manufacturing, and the supply of highly efficient emission control equipment. This project marks another chapter in the long-standing partnership between BHEL and Ukai, with the first unit having been installed back in 1976. As a leader in power equipment manufacturing, BHEL remains a cornerstone of India's energy aspirations and self-reliance initiatives.

