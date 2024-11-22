Republicans Secure Senate Majority as Casey Concedes

In a significant political development, Democratic Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania has conceded the last pending Senate race of the 2024 U.S. election to his Republican rival, Dave McCormick. This result broadens the Republican majority, providing President-elect Donald Trump's party with 53 out of the 100 available seats in the Senate.

With this new majority, Republicans are poised to confirm Trump's judicial and personnel appointments. However, they fall short of the crucial 60-vote threshold required to expedite most legislative processes in the chamber, highlighting ongoing challenges for the party's legislative ambitions.

The race, one of the closest in Pennsylvania's history, was resolved after a mandatory recount, with Casey acknowledging McCormick's victory by less than a quarter of a percentage point. Meanwhile, the Republican Party retains a narrow majority in the House of Representatives over the Democrats.

(With inputs from agencies.)