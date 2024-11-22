Left Menu

Republicans Secure Senate Majority as Casey Concedes

Democratic Senator Bob Casey conceded the Pennsylvania Senate race to Republican Dave McCormick, expanding the Republican majority in the Senate. The Republicans will hold 53 seats, enabling them to confirm Trump's appointments, though short of the votes needed to advance most legislation swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 04:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 04:56 IST
Republicans Secure Senate Majority as Casey Concedes
Bob Casey

In a significant political development, Democratic Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania has conceded the last pending Senate race of the 2024 U.S. election to his Republican rival, Dave McCormick. This result broadens the Republican majority, providing President-elect Donald Trump's party with 53 out of the 100 available seats in the Senate.

With this new majority, Republicans are poised to confirm Trump's judicial and personnel appointments. However, they fall short of the crucial 60-vote threshold required to expedite most legislative processes in the chamber, highlighting ongoing challenges for the party's legislative ambitions.

The race, one of the closest in Pennsylvania's history, was resolved after a mandatory recount, with Casey acknowledging McCormick's victory by less than a quarter of a percentage point. Meanwhile, the Republican Party retains a narrow majority in the House of Representatives over the Democrats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024