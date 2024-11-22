Left Menu

Bridging Trade Gaps: China-US Business Relations

China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen emphasized the mutual benefits of stable trade relations between China and the U.S. He addressed concerns about potential tariffs from the U.S. and highlighted China's resilience to external economic shocks. Wang noted that tariffs could lead to inflation for importing countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-11-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 08:14 IST
Bridging Trade Gaps: China-US Business Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a statement aimed at fostering bilateral trade, China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen underscored the mutual advantages of maintaining a stable and sustainable development trend between China and the United States.

Addressing speculations about potential tariff impositions by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Wang expressed confidence in China's ability to 'resolve and resist' the adverse effects of such external economic disturbances.

During a news conference, Wang further cautioned that tariffs imposed by foreign countries could disadvantage consumers in the importing nations, potentially triggering inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024