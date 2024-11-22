Bridging Trade Gaps: China-US Business Relations

In a statement aimed at fostering bilateral trade, China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen underscored the mutual advantages of maintaining a stable and sustainable development trend between China and the United States.

Addressing speculations about potential tariff impositions by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Wang expressed confidence in China's ability to 'resolve and resist' the adverse effects of such external economic disturbances.

During a news conference, Wang further cautioned that tariffs imposed by foreign countries could disadvantage consumers in the importing nations, potentially triggering inflation.

