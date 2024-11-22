Bridging Trade Gaps: China-US Business Relations
China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen emphasized the mutual benefits of stable trade relations between China and the U.S. He addressed concerns about potential tariffs from the U.S. and highlighted China's resilience to external economic shocks. Wang noted that tariffs could lead to inflation for importing countries.
In a statement aimed at fostering bilateral trade, China's Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen underscored the mutual advantages of maintaining a stable and sustainable development trend between China and the United States.
Addressing speculations about potential tariff impositions by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Wang expressed confidence in China's ability to 'resolve and resist' the adverse effects of such external economic disturbances.
During a news conference, Wang further cautioned that tariffs imposed by foreign countries could disadvantage consumers in the importing nations, potentially triggering inflation.
