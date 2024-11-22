Maharashtra Polls: MVA Confident Amidst Tight Contest
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut predicts a strong performance for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Maharashtra polls, with 160-165 MLAs expected. While the chief minister candidate is undecided, leaders like Sharad Pawar will make a collective decision. Exit polls indicate a tight race with the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
As Maharashtra anticipates the election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed strong confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) performance. He predicts the coalition will secure 160-165 seats in the assembly. The process of selecting the Chief Minister remains open, with a collaborative decision-making approach involving Sharad Pawar, Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray.
In a press conference, Raut took a swipe at the BJP, suggesting that measures have been taken to shield their MLAs from undue influence by accommodating them in a hotel. He reinforced that the MVA is poised for a majority. Despite exit polls suggesting a close race, Raut emphasized the alliance's unanimity in leadership choices.
Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also voiced confidence in the MVA's success, though exit polls point to a fierce battle. The P-MARQ exit poll forecasts the Mahayuti alliance might achieve 137-157 seats, with the MVA trailing slightly. Chanakya Strategies presents a similar projection with marginal differences, underscoring the competitive nature of the electoral fight in Maharashtra.
