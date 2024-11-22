Left Menu

Maharashtra Polls: MVA Confident Amidst Tight Contest

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut predicts a strong performance for the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Maharashtra polls, with 160-165 MLAs expected. While the chief minister candidate is undecided, leaders like Sharad Pawar will make a collective decision. Exit polls indicate a tight race with the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:57 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Maharashtra anticipates the election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut expressed strong confidence in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) performance. He predicts the coalition will secure 160-165 seats in the assembly. The process of selecting the Chief Minister remains open, with a collaborative decision-making approach involving Sharad Pawar, Congress, and Uddhav Thackeray.

In a press conference, Raut took a swipe at the BJP, suggesting that measures have been taken to shield their MLAs from undue influence by accommodating them in a hotel. He reinforced that the MVA is poised for a majority. Despite exit polls suggesting a close race, Raut emphasized the alliance's unanimity in leadership choices.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also voiced confidence in the MVA's success, though exit polls point to a fierce battle. The P-MARQ exit poll forecasts the Mahayuti alliance might achieve 137-157 seats, with the MVA trailing slightly. Chanakya Strategies presents a similar projection with marginal differences, underscoring the competitive nature of the electoral fight in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

