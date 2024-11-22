Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Political Surge in Wayanad: A Looming Challenge for BJP

Ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll results, Congress's Sachin Pilot anticipates a significant victory for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her presence in Parliament alongside Rahul Gandhi expected to challenge BJP and NDA. Priyanka, a familiar figure in the party, may strengthen Congress's voice in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:35 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Political Surge in Wayanad: A Looming Challenge for BJP
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot forecasted a substantial win for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. His prediction centers on Priyanka's collaborative efforts with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, a move believed to intensify challenges for the BJP and NDA.

In an exclusive PTI interview, Pilot recognized Priyanka's deep-rooted connections within the party, highlighting her years of dedication campaigning for senior Congress leaders. Her adept ability to inspire party workers nationwide underscores her influential presence in politics.

Pilot emphasized Priyanka's potential to represent not only the people of Kerala but also women and youth in the legislative sphere. The bypoll, prompted by Rahul Gandhi's seat vacancy, features 16 candidates, including significant contenders like CPI(M)'s Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024