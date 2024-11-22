Priyanka Gandhi's Political Surge in Wayanad: A Looming Challenge for BJP

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot forecasted a substantial win for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. His prediction centers on Priyanka's collaborative efforts with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, a move believed to intensify challenges for the BJP and NDA.

In an exclusive PTI interview, Pilot recognized Priyanka's deep-rooted connections within the party, highlighting her years of dedication campaigning for senior Congress leaders. Her adept ability to inspire party workers nationwide underscores her influential presence in politics.

Pilot emphasized Priyanka's potential to represent not only the people of Kerala but also women and youth in the legislative sphere. The bypoll, prompted by Rahul Gandhi's seat vacancy, features 16 candidates, including significant contenders like CPI(M)'s Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.

(With inputs from agencies.)