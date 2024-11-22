Priyanka Gandhi's Political Surge in Wayanad: A Looming Challenge for BJP
Ahead of the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll results, Congress's Sachin Pilot anticipates a significant victory for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her presence in Parliament alongside Rahul Gandhi expected to challenge BJP and NDA. Priyanka, a familiar figure in the party, may strengthen Congress's voice in Parliament.
- Country:
- India
Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot forecasted a substantial win for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll. His prediction centers on Priyanka's collaborative efforts with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, a move believed to intensify challenges for the BJP and NDA.
In an exclusive PTI interview, Pilot recognized Priyanka's deep-rooted connections within the party, highlighting her years of dedication campaigning for senior Congress leaders. Her adept ability to inspire party workers nationwide underscores her influential presence in politics.
Pilot emphasized Priyanka's potential to represent not only the people of Kerala but also women and youth in the legislative sphere. The bypoll, prompted by Rahul Gandhi's seat vacancy, features 16 candidates, including significant contenders like CPI(M)'s Sathyan Mokeri and BJP's Navya Haridas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
J-K Assembly Speakers directs marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well of the House.
Sachin Pilot Critiques BJP's Declining Influence
Deputy CM Choudhary Locks Horns with BJP Amid J&K Assembly Chaos
Jharkhand's Political Battle: Manoj Pandey Criticizes BJP's Election Tactics
Jammu and Kashmir Speaker Stands Firm Against BJP's Resolution Rollback Demand