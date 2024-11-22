Left Menu

Maharashtra Election Tensions Rise as Posters Pulled Down

Ahead of the Maharashtra election results, a controversial poster of NCP's Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister was removed in Pune. The primary contest in the state pits the BJP-led Mahayuti against the Congress-led MVA. Exit polls favor Mahayuti, while MVA also shows strength but may fall short of majority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:30 IST
Visuals of the poster in Pune depicting Ajit Pawar as CM (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As anticipation builds for the November 23 Maharashtra election results, controversy has emerged in Pune. A poster showing NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as the Chief Minister was removed. Party leader Santosh Nangare installed the poster, sparking discussions as the state gears up for a crucial political showdown.

The primary battleground is between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction, and the opposition Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction. Exit polls hint at a win for Mahayuti, projecting an advantage for the alliance in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In predicting the outcome, the P-MARQ exit poll suggests Mahayuti could secure 137-157 seats, with the MVA close behind with 126-147 seats. Chanakya Strategies forecasts a slightly different picture, with Mahayuti winning 152-150 and MVA getting 130-138 seats. Post-elections, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed that the Mahayuti leaders will collaboratively choose the Chief Minister, emphasizing unity over competition for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

