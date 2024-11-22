Maharashtra Election Tensions Rise as Posters Pulled Down
Ahead of the Maharashtra election results, a controversial poster of NCP's Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister was removed in Pune. The primary contest in the state pits the BJP-led Mahayuti against the Congress-led MVA. Exit polls favor Mahayuti, while MVA also shows strength but may fall short of majority.
- Country:
- India
As anticipation builds for the November 23 Maharashtra election results, controversy has emerged in Pune. A poster showing NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as the Chief Minister was removed. Party leader Santosh Nangare installed the poster, sparking discussions as the state gears up for a crucial political showdown.
The primary battleground is between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP's Ajit Pawar faction, and the opposition Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction. Exit polls hint at a win for Mahayuti, projecting an advantage for the alliance in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
In predicting the outcome, the P-MARQ exit poll suggests Mahayuti could secure 137-157 seats, with the MVA close behind with 126-147 seats. Chanakya Strategies forecasts a slightly different picture, with Mahayuti winning 152-150 and MVA getting 130-138 seats. Post-elections, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde expressed that the Mahayuti leaders will collaboratively choose the Chief Minister, emphasizing unity over competition for the role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Maha Vikas Aghadi is a vehicle that has no wheels and brakes and everyone there is fighting to sit on the driver's seat: PM Modi.