Bribery Allegations Rock Andhra Pradesh: CM Promises Action

In a latest development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has confirmed possession of 'chargesheet reports' from the US relating to a high-profile bribery allegation against the previous YSRCP government and the Adani Group. These allegations connect the latter to a $250 million bribery scheme for solar power contracts.

Addressing the state assembly, Naidu assured that his government would thoroughly investigate the claims. He emphasized the need to address potential corruption involving the previous administration and the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, whose chairman Gautam Adani has refuted these allegations.

Highlighting the potential damage to the state's reputation, Naidu described the situation as a 'very sad development'. Tension remains in the assembly as lawmakers call for accountability from former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy if evidence against him surfaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)