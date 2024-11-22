Rahul Gandhi Calls for United Action Against North India's Air Pollution Emergency
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, urges MPs to address the air pollution crisis in North India, identifying it as a 'national emergency.' He emphasizes the need for a collective national response and warns against political blame games, noting the health and economic impacts of pollution.
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has called air pollution in North India a 'national emergency.' On Friday, he urged Members of Parliament to unite in the upcoming Parliament session to find solutions for this crisis.
Gandhi emphasized the need for a national response, avoiding political blame games. He posted a video on X discussing the issue with environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, labeling air pollution as a public health and economic crisis affecting the nation's future.
He noted that the poorest are most affected, with families struggling for clean air, declining tourism, and global reputation. Gandhi highlighted the urgency for decisive action from various sectors. Meanwhile, Jha suggested incentives for farmers to reduce stubble burning.
