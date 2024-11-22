AAP MP Sanjay Singh Accuses PM Modi of Favoring Adani Amidst Stock Market Crisis

AAP Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of favoritism towards business tycoon Gautam Adani. Singh blamed the alleged favoritism for substantial losses in the stock market, claiming it resulted in a depletion of nearly Rs 5.5 lakh crore of the public's wealth.

Singh recalled the controversy surrounding the Hindenburg report and criticized Modi's silence on the matter. He expressed dismay that the Prime Minister speaks up about minor thefts yet remains quiet on the disappearance of substantial public funds, adding that Modi's foreign visits seem to benefit Adani more than the nation.

The AAP leader accused Adani of misleading Indian stock exchanges about a U.S. investigation, questioning why regulatory bodies remain inactive. Singh promised to raise the issue in Parliament, seeking an investigation and accountability. He also criticized BJP's opposition to welfare schemes, pledging the continuation of such programs in Delhi.

