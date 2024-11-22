Ruling Alliance Poised for Victory in Jharkhand Elections

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the AICC general secretary and in-charge of Jharkhand, confidently asserted that the ruling alliance is on track to return to power with stronger results compared to their 2019 performance.

This optimistic assertion came just a day before the vote counting for 81 assembly seats, which is scheduled for Saturday. Speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport, Mir emphasized their continuous work over the last five years despite disruptions from the Covid pandemic and political interference from Delhi.

The Congress is participating in the Jharkhand elections under the INDIA bloc in collaboration with JMM, RJD, and CPI (ML) L, contesting 30 seats while their allies contest 53. The alliance faces a friendly contest in three specific assembly seats.

