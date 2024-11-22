Left Menu

Ruling Alliance Poised for Victory in Jharkhand Elections

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge, is confident of the ruling alliance's victory in Jharkhand with better numbers than 2019 elections. The Congress, JMM, RJD, CPI (ML) L alliance is poised for success despite challenges, as counting for 81 assembly seats begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:38 IST
Ruling Alliance Poised for Victory in Jharkhand Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the AICC general secretary and in-charge of Jharkhand, confidently asserted that the ruling alliance is on track to return to power with stronger results compared to their 2019 performance.

This optimistic assertion came just a day before the vote counting for 81 assembly seats, which is scheduled for Saturday. Speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda airport, Mir emphasized their continuous work over the last five years despite disruptions from the Covid pandemic and political interference from Delhi.

The Congress is participating in the Jharkhand elections under the INDIA bloc in collaboration with JMM, RJD, and CPI (ML) L, contesting 30 seats while their allies contest 53. The alliance faces a friendly contest in three specific assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024