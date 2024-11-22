BJP's Tawde Demands Apology from Congress Amid Cash-for-Votes Allegations
BJP leader Vinod Tawde demands an apology from Congress leaders over false allegations related to the cash-for-votes scandal in Maharashtra. Tawde has threatened legal action if an apology is not issued promptly, denying any involvement in the alleged distribution of money to influence voters.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political confrontation, BJP leader Vinod Tawde has called for an immediate apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over allegations made against him in a cash-for-votes incident in Maharashtra. Tawde insists the accusations are 'false and baseless.'
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi had accused Tawde of attempting to woo voters with Rs 5 crore at a Mumbai hotel, claims he fiercely denies. Tawde's defense gained traction after the Election Commission and police found no evidence of the funds.
The situation has escalated with Tawde's legal team issuing a notice demanding a 24-hour apology to avoid defamation proceedings, potentially involving hefty damages claims against senior Congress figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
