BJP's Tawde Demands Apology from Congress Amid Cash-for-Votes Allegations

In a heated political confrontation, BJP leader Vinod Tawde has called for an immediate apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over allegations made against him in a cash-for-votes incident in Maharashtra. Tawde insists the accusations are 'false and baseless.'

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi had accused Tawde of attempting to woo voters with Rs 5 crore at a Mumbai hotel, claims he fiercely denies. Tawde's defense gained traction after the Election Commission and police found no evidence of the funds.

The situation has escalated with Tawde's legal team issuing a notice demanding a 24-hour apology to avoid defamation proceedings, potentially involving hefty damages claims against senior Congress figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)