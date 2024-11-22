Left Menu

BJP's Tawde Demands Apology from Congress Amid Cash-for-Votes Allegations

BJP leader Vinod Tawde demands an apology from Congress leaders over false allegations related to the cash-for-votes scandal in Maharashtra. Tawde has threatened legal action if an apology is not issued promptly, denying any involvement in the alleged distribution of money to influence voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:17 IST
BJP's Tawde Demands Apology from Congress Amid Cash-for-Votes Allegations
Vinod Tawde
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, BJP leader Vinod Tawde has called for an immediate apology from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over allegations made against him in a cash-for-votes incident in Maharashtra. Tawde insists the accusations are 'false and baseless.'

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi had accused Tawde of attempting to woo voters with Rs 5 crore at a Mumbai hotel, claims he fiercely denies. Tawde's defense gained traction after the Election Commission and police found no evidence of the funds.

The situation has escalated with Tawde's legal team issuing a notice demanding a 24-hour apology to avoid defamation proceedings, potentially involving hefty damages claims against senior Congress figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024