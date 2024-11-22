Left Menu

Trump's Shifting Picks and Policy Plans: A Day in US Politics

In a series of developments, Matt Gaetz withdrew from the Attorney General nomination, while Trump appointed Pam Bondi. Trump also plans regulatory cuts with Elon Musk, amid sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegseth and findings of excessive police force in New Jersey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:29 IST
In a flurry of political activity, President-elect Donald Trump navigated several key decisions and faced controversies, showcasing the dynamic landscape of U.S. politics. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for U.S. Attorney General amid allegations, prompting Trump's swift nomination of Pam Bondi.

Elon Musk, alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, leads Trump's government efficiency panel aiming to slash federal regulations, a move scrutinized for its ambitious goal to dismantle established rules. As the team sets its sights on streamlining operations, they face legal and bureaucratic challenges.

Meanwhile, allegations against other Trump appointees surfaced. Pete Hegseth, nominated for the Pentagon role, denied accusations of a 2017 sexual assault incident, highlighting potential obstacles in Trump's administration as it appoints key positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

