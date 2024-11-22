High-Stakes By-Election: Vav's Electoral Race Unfolds
The by-election in Vav, Gujarat, has become a tense contest between BJP and Congress, with former BJP member Mavji Patel entering the fray as an independent. The Vav seat was vacated by Geniben Thakor, prompting a keenly observed race. The results will be announced following Saturday's vote count.
- Country:
- India
The Vav assembly seat by-election in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has reached a critical juncture, with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress as the primary contenders. Officials confirmed that the vote count would occur Saturday, with preparations in place at an engineering college in Jagana village.
A voter turnout of 70.55% was recorded in the bypoll held on November 13, where 2.19 lakh out of 3.10 lakh registered voters cast their votes at 321 polling booths. The seat became vacant following Congress MLA Geniben Thakor's resignation after being elected to the Lok Sabha.
The contest is primarily between Congress's Gulabsinh Rajput and BJP's Swaroopji Thakor, with the race complicated by BJP rebel Mavji Patel's independent candidacy. Patel, coming from a dominant community, was suspended from BJP for running independently. The electoral outcome holds high stakes in this Congress stronghold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vav
- By-Election
- Gujarat
- assembly
- seat
- BJP
- Congress
- Geniben Thakor
- Mavji Patel
- polling
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Shinde Challenges Congress's Election Promises
Dollar Takes a Backseat as Markets Digest Post-Trump Election Movements
Maharashtra CM Shinde Accuses Congress of Broken Promises and Fake Narratives
J-K Assembly Speakers directs marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well of the House.
Sachin Pilot Critiques BJP's Declining Influence