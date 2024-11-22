High-Stakes By-Election: Vav's Electoral Race Unfolds

The Vav assembly seat by-election in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has reached a critical juncture, with the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress as the primary contenders. Officials confirmed that the vote count would occur Saturday, with preparations in place at an engineering college in Jagana village.

A voter turnout of 70.55% was recorded in the bypoll held on November 13, where 2.19 lakh out of 3.10 lakh registered voters cast their votes at 321 polling booths. The seat became vacant following Congress MLA Geniben Thakor's resignation after being elected to the Lok Sabha.

The contest is primarily between Congress's Gulabsinh Rajput and BJP's Swaroopji Thakor, with the race complicated by BJP rebel Mavji Patel's independent candidacy. Patel, coming from a dominant community, was suspended from BJP for running independently. The electoral outcome holds high stakes in this Congress stronghold.

(With inputs from agencies.)