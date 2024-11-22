Left Menu

Kerala Political Storm: Minister's Future in Jeopardy After Court Orders Further Probe

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has rejected calls for Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian's resignation amid a court-ordered inquiry into allegations of him insulting the Constitution. The Kerala High Court found deficiencies in the initial investigation, prompting the opposition to demand Cherian's removal from the cabinet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:58 IST
Kerala's political scene is heating up as the CPI(M) dismisses the opposition's call for Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian to step down. This follows the Kerala High Court's order for an additional investigation into allegations that Cherian disrespected the Constitution in a speech made in July 2022. The ruling party insists there is no ethical reason preventing Cherian from maintaining his ministerial role during the ongoing probe.

Amid mounting pressure from the opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP, Law Minister P Rajeeve emphasized that the High Court had not explicitly requested Cherian's resignation. The court has entrusted the Crime Branch with further investigations while showing confidence in the state police over a CBI inquiry.

This turn of events has led the opposition to intensify their calls for Cherian's removal, arguing that any adverse court observation could lead to his downfall both as a minister and an MLA. Members of Congress, Youth Congress, and BJP have staged protests demanding his resignation, spotlighting the political implications of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

