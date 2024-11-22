Tensions Rise as Punjab Government Enforces Section 144 Ahead of PTI Rally

The Punjab government has instated Section 144, effectively banning public gatherings, protests, and rallies for three days across the province. The decision comes amidst fears of unrest as former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI plans a protest in Islamabad on November 24.

A notification confirmed that from November 23 to 25, any form of public assembly is prohibited. The government argues this measure is crucial to ensuring peace and safeguarding public safety against potential terrorist threats targeting such gatherings.

In preparation, 22,000 police officers and rangers have been deployed in Islamabad, accompanied by hundreds of placed containers and closed motorways leading to the city. The PTI, however, persists in its protest plans, aiming to address grievances like Khan's imprisonment and other demands.

