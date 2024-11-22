Left Menu

AAP Punjab Gets New Leadership: Aman Arora Appointed State President

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has appointed Aman Arora, the New and Renewable Energy Minister, as the state unit's new president, with MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi as working president. This move follows Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wish to focus on his other responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:25 IST
AAP Punjab Gets New Leadership: Aman Arora Appointed State President
Aman Arora
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Aman Arora, serving as New and Renewable Energy Minister, as the new president of its Punjab state unit. Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi has been named the working president.

The decision follows Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's statement about his intent to step down from the role to focus on his duties as chief minister. Mann lauds Arora and Kalsi as strong leaders committed to strengthening AAP's presence in Punjab.

The appointments come ahead of bypoll results, deemed a litmus test for Mann's administration. National convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed confidence in Arora and Kalsi's leadership capabilities to boost the party at both grassroots and organizational levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024