AAP Punjab Gets New Leadership: Aman Arora Appointed State President
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has appointed Aman Arora, the New and Renewable Energy Minister, as the state unit's new president, with MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi as working president. This move follows Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's wish to focus on his other responsibilities.
In a significant reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed Aman Arora, serving as New and Renewable Energy Minister, as the new president of its Punjab state unit. Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi has been named the working president.
The decision follows Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's statement about his intent to step down from the role to focus on his duties as chief minister. Mann lauds Arora and Kalsi as strong leaders committed to strengthening AAP's presence in Punjab.
The appointments come ahead of bypoll results, deemed a litmus test for Mann's administration. National convener Arvind Kejriwal expressed confidence in Arora and Kalsi's leadership capabilities to boost the party at both grassroots and organizational levels.
