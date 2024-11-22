Left Menu

Congress Demands JPC Probe into Adani Group's Alleged Bribery Scandal

Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil has called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into bribery allegations against the Adani Group. He stressed the need for a CBI investigation monitored by a Supreme Court judge, drawing parallels to swift actions against political leaders in similar circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:56 IST
In a significant political development, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group. The demand comes amid allegations of bribery and fraud made by the US Department of Justice.

Gohil, who also serves as a Rajya Sabha MP, called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the direct oversight of a sitting Supreme Court judge. He questioned why Indian agencies have not initiated action when US agencies have thoroughly investigated the matter.

The demands arise from allegations involving Gautam Adani and seven others in a USD 265 million bribery scheme, which US prosecutors claim breaches anti-bribery compliance. Adani Group dismissed these allegations as baseless, asserting their compliance with all applicable laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

