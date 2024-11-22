Putin’s Hypersonic Signal: A Strategic Show of Might
Vladimir Putin launched a hypersonic missile at Ukraine as a message to the West, emphasizing Russia's readiness to target U.S. and UK military bases if provoked. Despite refraining from direct strikes, the Kremlin signaled its capability and readiness, warning of escalation if Western actions persist.
In a bold statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin has dispatched an intermediate-range hypersonic missile at Ukraine, issuing a stern warning to the West. The launch of the "Oreshnik," or Hazel Tree, was positioned as a response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia using Western-supplied weaponry.
Amid soaring tensions, the Kremlin head insisted that any Western support enabling strikes on Russia could invite hits on U.S. and British military installations. This development underscores heightened global conflict concerns, while Putin strategically avoids overt nuclear threats.
While the United States, under President Biden, adjusted its military stance, Moscow's missile maneuver reflects a strategic alert without engaging in direct confrontation. Analysts view this as a calculated warning, reinforcing Russia's military prowess amidst the geopolitical crisis involving NATO allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- missile
- Russia
- Ukraine
- hypersonic
- conflict
- NATO
- Western
- military
- escalation
ALSO READ
Displacement crisis reaches 123 million, amid ongoing conflicts
Shoigu Calls for West to Recognize Ukraine Conflict Realities
Polio Vaccination Campaign in Gaza Achieves 94% Coverage Amid Conflict: WHO-UNICEF
Russia's Call for Peace: Shoigu Champions Negotiation in Ukraine Conflict
Italy Seeks EU Support for Defence Spending Amid NATO Pressure